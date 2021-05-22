Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returns with no-decision

Martinez yielded two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings in Friday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Martinez got off to a rocky start, serving up a leadoff homer to Joc Pederson on the very first pitch of the game. He settled in for the rest of the outing and the only other run to score came on a sacrifice fly by Pederson in the fifth. It was Martinez's first appearance since May 8 where he walked five and gave up five runs. The 29-year-old is sporting a 4.18 ERA and a 24:15 K:BB through eight starts this season. He's lined up to start in Arizona next week.