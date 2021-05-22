newsbreak-logo
Rockies' German Marquez: Fires seven scoreless frames

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Marquez (3-4) pitched seven scoreless innings on four hits and three walks while striking out eight across seven innings, earning the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday. Marquez tied his longest start this season, tossing seven scoreless innings. It was his first scoreless outing of the season. His start is even more notable that it came at Coors Field, which is the hardest park to pitch in. The 26-year-old's last start at home was a disaster, surrendering eight runs without making it out of the first inning. He has a 4.82 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 1.87 K/BB in 52.1 innings.

