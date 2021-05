Either way you look at it, the Avs are going to lose a great player to the Seattle Kraken. As the hockey world and its fans gear up for the postseason coming up in the next couple of weeks, all eyes are on Lord Stanley—and rightfully so. It’s the most exciting time of the year, as the regular season proves to be a 56-game appetizer for the 34.5-pound porterhouse main course that will be dished out sometime in the first or second week of July.