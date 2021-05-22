King makes history as Duke’s new AD

Better the blue devil you know than the devil you don’t. Duke’s Wednesday announcement that Nina King, current senior deputy athletic director, would be promoted to succeed Kevin White as athletic director, was met with strong praise. To say that she had been a coveted candidate would be an understatement; she was a finalist for Northwestern’s opening this year, per The Daily Northwestern, and was surely in consideration for positions at other top universities that could’ve opened up. And her promotion at Duke is a sign that the board of trustees has been more than happy with the athletic department these past 13 years.