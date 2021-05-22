newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

King makes history as Duke’s new AD

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke introduced Nina King as the university’s new vice-president and athletic director Friday at Cam... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

restorationnewsmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic Director#Cam#The Wilson Times#Link#Subscribers#Today#Unlimited Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
WDBO

Duke promoting Nina King to be next athletic director

Duke is promoting Nina King to become the school's next athletic director. The school's announcement Wednesday means King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletic director in the Power Five conferences, joining Carla Williams at fellow Atlantic Coast Conference school Virginia and Candice Lee at Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference.
College SportsChronicle

Column: Nina King's hire as Duke's next AD signals continuity, commitment to Olympic sports

Better the blue devil you know than the devil you don’t. Duke’s Wednesday announcement that Nina King, current senior deputy athletic director, would be promoted to succeed Kevin White as athletic director, was met with strong praise. To say that she had been a coveted candidate would be an understatement; she was a finalist for Northwestern’s opening this year, per The Daily Northwestern, and was surely in consideration for positions at other top universities that could’ve opened up. And her promotion at Duke is a sign that the board of trustees has been more than happy with the athletic department these past 13 years.
College Sportschatsports.com

Nina King To Replace Kevin White As Duke’s AD

Duke historically has promotedAD’s from within when possible. Joe Alleva replaced Tom Butters who replaced Carl James who replaced Eddie Cameron. Kevin White was a notable exception when he was hired to replace Alleva and there’s no question he did a phenomenal job. But he announced his retirement earlier this...
College SportsYardbarker

Duke Names Nina King New A.D.

Duke didn’t look far to replace athletic director Kevin White. The Blue Devils announced that they would be promoting senior deputy director of athletics Nina King to be the next Vice President and Director of Athletics. King was in charge of administration and legal affairs and chief of staff. White,...
College SportsChronicle

Industry leaders around the sports world react to Duke's hiring of Nina King as next athletic director

After months of speculation, the search is over: Nina King will become Duke’s next athletic director and the sporting world is loving it. King, who has been with the university since 2008 and is 42 years old, represents both a commitment to Duke’s current ways and an important influx of young leadership to the athletic department—a quality that will be highly valued as she steps into 70-year old Kevin White’s role in September and will likely be tasked with the eventual replacement of legendary men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski in her time at the helm.
Scott County, IAnorthscottpress.com

Bendickson's boys looking to make postseason history

The regular season is history. The 10-5 record is impressive. It’s time for North Scott’s boys’ soccer team to get down to business, and the Lancers appear primed for the postseason. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Ohio StateLantern

Ohio State introduces NIL education program

On the heels of Sen. Niraj Antani introducing a bill which would allow Ohio student athletes to earn compensation from their name, image and likeness Monday, Ohio State has launched a program to educate its student athletes on NIL. Ohio State announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Opendorse to...
Illinois Statewjbc.com

New indoor practice facility top priority for ISU’s new AD

NORMAL – A new indoor practice facility could be coming to Illinois State University; however, the school’s Athletic Director says a timeline is not yet set. The facility, which would compliment Horton Field House, is a priority for new Athletic Director Kyle Brennan. “I’ll tell you something, if it happens...