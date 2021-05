Another Coffeyville Red Raven has been recognized for their efforts on the pitch. Freshman forward Miguel DaSilva was named KJCCC Player of the Week for the week of May. Despite some teamwide struggles, DaSilva shined, scoring Coffeyville's only goal in a 2-1 loss to Neosho County. He then scored a hat trick just a few days later, picking up three goals in a 4-3 OT loss against undefeated and #3-ranked Cowley. He shares Player of the Week honors with Yuki Nishigaki of Barton, who picked up his sixth shutout of the season against Dodge City.