DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Satanist's Apprentice Synopsis Released

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released the official synopsis for "The Satanist's Apprentice," the June 6 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Centering on Astra (Olivia Swann), the episode will see her facing down her newfound mortality, while Sara (Caity Lotz) continues trying to find a way back to the Waverider. So far this season, the team has been tackling alien threats one at a time, giving it a "monster of the week" feel in a way that has made for some engaging single episodes but has not yet revealed the endgame for the villains, or given a sense for how it all might come together in the end.

comicbook.com
