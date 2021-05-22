Matt Duchene scores in 2 OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

After a disappointing first-round exit to the Dallas Stars in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Nashville Predators needed a boost in offensive firepower. Their forwards produced a measly nine goals in six games, with Rocco Grimaldi accounting for a third of them. Players like Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith were held off the scoresheet, for the most part, notching an abysmal three points combined, which consisted of two goals, including an overtime winner from Smith. Viktor Arvidsson was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet and was invisible for a large portion of the series. Pekka Rinne’s outstanding performances were the only reason the team made it to double overtime in game six, let alone that far in the series.