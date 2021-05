Judy McNeal said the one place that would make her get back into the traditional workforce was One City Schools. A small-business owner and avid community volunteer, McNeal started her role as One City School’s senior administrative manager on May 3. When she was offered the job, she thought back to 10 years ago when she was hoping her son could enroll in Madison Preparatory Academy – the first charter school proposed by Kaleem Caire that was denied by the Madison School Board in 2011.