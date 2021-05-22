newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

NCAA Softball Tournament: Michigan’s Meghan Beaubien ‘dominant’ in no-hitter vs. Seattle

By Ryan Zuke
Posted by 
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 5 days ago
For the first-time this season, a non-Big Ten softball team had to face Michigan’s pitching staff on Friday. The No.2-seeded Wolverines, who entered the NCAA Tournament leading the nation with a 1.10 ERA, continued to dominate in the circle. Senior Meghan Beaubien threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over No. 3 seed Seattle, striking out 12 and allowing just three baserunners in an NCAA regional opener in Seattle.

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
