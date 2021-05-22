NCAA Softball Tournament: Michigan’s Meghan Beaubien ‘dominant’ in no-hitter vs. Seattle
For the first-time this season, a non-Big Ten softball team had to face Michigan’s pitching staff on Friday. The No.2-seeded Wolverines, who entered the NCAA Tournament leading the nation with a 1.10 ERA, continued to dominate in the circle. Senior Meghan Beaubien threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over No. 3 seed Seattle, striking out 12 and allowing just three baserunners in an NCAA regional opener in Seattle.www.mlive.com