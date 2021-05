When Ron Hextall was named General Manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, it caught some people by surprise. Questions arose about if he was the perfect fit. Would he and President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke work well together? Would they make too many changes? Would they make any? With the regular season over for the Penguins, I can look back now and say Hextall handled the roster perfectly and has helped set up the team for success this postseason.