newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Jonathan Gonzalez Stops Armando Torres In 4th Round Of Telemundo Main Event

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan 'Bomba' Gonzalez saw his quickest night at the office in more than six years. The former title challenger picked up his second straight win, following a 4th round stoppage of Mexico’s Armando Torres. Their Telemundo-televised main event ended with Torres turning away during the middle of an exchange, prompting the referee to call a halt to their junior flyweight heat Friday evening at Bryan Glazer Family JCC Auditorium in Tampa, Florida.

www.boxingscene.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mexico#Main Event#Boxingscene Com#Jakendabox#Saul Baby#Miami#Tampa#Ring Rust#Heat#19kos#Left Hand Counters#Attack#Style#Heads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Bomba Gonzalez TKOs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres

WBO #4, IBF #5, WBA #12 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (23-3-1, 13 KOs) retained his WBO/NABO Jr flyweight title against WBO #15, WBC #3 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-18, 19 KOs) by fourth round TKO on Friday night at the. Bryan Glazer Family JCC Auditorium, Tampa, Florida. The bout was halted...
Baseballallsportstucson.com

John Michael Gonzalez named MCAC Player of the Year; Mateo Sierras and Jonathan Lerma earn MCAC All-Division honors

Former Empire standout John Michael Gonzalez Jr. (Rainy River) was named Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) North Division Player of the Year on Wednesday. Gonzalez hit .468 on the season in his 128 at-bats and scored 38 runs while crushing 10 homers, 12 doubles and two triples. The freshman outfielder drove in 63 runs and stole 8 bases. He led the conference in hits, home runs, RBI, and total bases and he did not commit an error defensively for his Voyageurs.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Javier Fortuna vs. Joseph Diaz is Sanctioned For WBC Interim-Title

Earlier this year, Ryan Garcia captured the WBC's interim-lightweight title with a dramatic knockout of Olympic gold medal winner Luke Campbell. Next up for Garcia was a showdown with top-rated Javier Fortuna in the month of July. The winner of that bout would have been guaranteed a crack at the full world title.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Ndulani stops Joyi in the fourth round

Ayanda Ndulani stopped fellow South African Nkosinathi Joyi in the fourth round to claim the IBO minmumweight belt, in a completely one-sided fight at the International Conference Centre in East London on Friday night. Joyi (48,10kg) forfeited the belt on the scales and only Ndulani (47.40kg) could win the championship.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

“Bomba” Gonzalez returns to Telemundo tonight

Boxeo Telemundo’s Spring Series Finale will close with a Triple Crown title bill tonight. The main event features WBO #4, IBF #5, WBA #12 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (23-3-1, 13 KOs) defending his WBO/NABO Jr flyweight title vs WBO #15 WBC #3 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-18, 19 KOs). Gonzalez is...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

“Ichiro Ozeki” Torres on Telemundo Friday

Boxeo Telemundo’s Spring Series Finale will close with a Triple Crown title bill on Friday. The main event features WBO #15 WBC #3 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-18, 19 KO’s) challenging WBO #4 IBF #5 WBA #12 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (23-3-1,13 KO’s) for his WBO/NABO Jr flyweight title. The boxing...
UFCchatsports.com

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker to serve as main event for Sept. 25 UFC event

A previously-reported bout between Brazilian light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker will serve as the five-round main event for UFC’s Fight Night show on Sept. 25, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. The company has yet to officially announce the card and other matchups. The...
Combat Sportsbigfightweekend.com

Khalil Coe Wants To Make Jersey Proud in Pro Debut

Khalil Coe wants to be the latest star to come out of New Jersey as he begins his pro journey on Saturday night (May 29) at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV, live worldwide on DAZN. Coe enters the paid ranks on the back of...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Pascal-Jack, Hurd-Arias presser quotes

WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal and two-division champion Badou Jack, plus former unified world champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd and veteran contender Luis Arias, previewed their respective showdowns on a virtual press conference Tuesday before they step in the ring as part of the Showtime PPV undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul taking place Sunday, June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Davis, CAitrboxing.com

Mario Barrios Gets Career-Defining Fight Against “Tank” Davis on PPV

For those unaware, last week, four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis stood across from the WBA Super Lightweight Champion, Mario “El Azteca” Barrios as they went face-to-face Thursday at a press conference to preview their SHOWTIME PPV main event taking place Saturday, June 26 State Farm Arena in Atlanta in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Michel Rivera vs Jon Fernandez joins Colbert-Gamboa on July 3rd

Showtime really seems committed to propping up the worst of its upcoming main events with strong undercards. Mike Coppinger, Julius Julianis, and Espabox all report that unbeaten Dominican lightweight Michel Rivera will face Spanish finisher Jon Fernandez as part of the July 3rd Chris Colbert vs Yuriorkis Gamboa undercard. Both...
UFCtheScore

Font dominates Garbrandt in UFC main event

Rob Font continued his path to a bantamweight title shot in his first UFC main event. Font defeated Cody Garbrandt via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 50-45) at UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The 33-year-old dominated the fight from start to finish. He used...
Combat Sportsitrboxing.com

Monday Morning Boxing Coach: Josh Taylor Is A Hall-Of-Famer, Devin Haney Returns on DAZN, Showtime Fights

Scotland’s super-lightweight Josh Taylor repeats a feat done four years prior by generational talent, Terence Crawford, and outdid Crawford, by facing every formidable champion at the time such as, Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis, and on last Saturday night, Jose Ramirez to win all four belts making him the second undisputed champion from Scotland since Ken Buchanan, and the first in the four-belt era.