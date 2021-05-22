Jonathan Gonzalez Stops Armando Torres In 4th Round Of Telemundo Main Event
Jonathan 'Bomba' Gonzalez saw his quickest night at the office in more than six years. The former title challenger picked up his second straight win, following a 4th round stoppage of Mexico’s Armando Torres. Their Telemundo-televised main event ended with Torres turning away during the middle of an exchange, prompting the referee to call a halt to their junior flyweight heat Friday evening at Bryan Glazer Family JCC Auditorium in Tampa, Florida.www.boxingscene.com