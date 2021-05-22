Very warm weekend on tap

After a rain soaked week and a bit of a break from the rain on a hot and sticky Saturday, more showers and storms are moving back in to end the weekend and start the workweek. Winds out of the south packed still with plenty of humidity will collide with a stationary front Sunday across our area. This will act as the focus for possible storm development all day long. Showers and storms will be very scattered, with sunshine still poking through the clouds occasionally. More available energy in the afternoon and evening when high temps are in the low 80s could push some storms over the edge to be marginally severe. There is a marginal risk (1/5) from the storm prediction center, with the main risks being isolated hail and stronger winds.