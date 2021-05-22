Very warm weekend on tap
If you, like me, were thinking early in the week that this is the Memorial Day weekend and thought of heading to the shoreline, the bad news is it’s not a holiday weekend. The good news is that very warm temperatures will provide an ideal opportunity for a test run to the coast. Temperatures in the interior will reach into the mid and upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday, and some towns could touch the 90-degree mark. The shoreline will be in the 70s on Saturday, but should also climb into the 80s on Sunday with a northwest wind preventing a sea breeze from developing.www.courant.com