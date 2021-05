On-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market is very much intact as so-called “no-coiners” buy the dip, according to popular cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo. In a series of tweets on Monday, Woo said the latest price correction for Bitcoin and altcoins mirrored the Covid-19 “white swan” event that allowed money on the sidelines to enter the market at discount rates. That means the market uptrend that began in October 2020 has yet to be broken, which should negate any speculation that the current four-year cycle is playing out like a “2013 double pump.”