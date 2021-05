The Baker administration on Friday announced it will end the Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system by the end of the month. State officials in March launched an online pre-registration system for eligible residents looking to book appointments to get the vaccine in an effort to facilitate what was then a high demand for the shots due to the number of people who were eligible. Officials say the COVID-19 vaccine finder website, vaxfinder.mass.gov, which lets users browse more than 900 vaccine locations across the state, will remain available.