The Twenty Best Bob Dylan Covers Albums

Most patrons of Musser Public Library would be surprised to learn that of the two Americans who have won the Nobel Prize for Literature in the 21st Century, one of them is my greatest musical hero, Bob Dylan, who was so honored in 2016. Arguably the most influential American artist of the 2nd half of the 20th Century, Dylan will turn 80 on May 24th, an event that has already spawned a new round of books and celebrations. For anyone wanting to learn the facts of Dylan’s life and career, among the biographies available I’d recommend Howard Sounes’ 2001 Down The Highway: The Life of Bob Dylan, which can be found on the shelf at MPL.