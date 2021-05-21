Ohio University supports students, faculty, and staff affected by the explosive resurgence of the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Ohio University supports all students, faculty, and staff affected by the explosive resurgence of the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza in recent days. We are thankful that a ceasefire has been agreed to, and we hope for a future in which all Israelis and Palestinians can live in freedom, health, and peace. We also know that this recent ceasefire is precarious, and the effects of that violence on our community and the world remain ongoing.www.ohio.edu