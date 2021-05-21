newsbreak-logo
Ohio University supports students, faculty, and staff affected by the explosive resurgence of the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza

By Staff reports
ohio.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio University supports all students, faculty, and staff affected by the explosive resurgence of the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza in recent days. We are thankful that a ceasefire has been agreed to, and we hope for a future in which all Israelis and Palestinians can live in freedom, health, and peace. We also know that this recent ceasefire is precarious, and the effects of that violence on our community and the world remain ongoing.

www.ohio.edu
#Gaza#Palestinians#Palestinian Violence#Global Violence#Israelis#Isfs#Ohio University Chabad#United Campus Ministries#Athens Community#Covid#Israel Palestine Conflict#Humanitarian Crisis#Students#Anti Semitism#Community Members#Racial Justice#Racism#Mutual Support#Xenophobia
