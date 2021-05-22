In Utero Exposure to Tiny Pollution Particles in the Air Is Linked to Asthma in Preschoolers, Study Shows
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Women who were highly exposed to ultra-fine particles in air pollution during their pregnancy were more likely to have children who developed asthma, according to a Mount Sinai study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine and presented at the annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society in May. This is the first time asthma has been linked with prenatal exposure to this type of air pollution, which is named for its tiny size and which is not regulated or routinely monitored in the United States.www.timesunion.com