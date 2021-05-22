Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/22/21

Texas manager Chris Woodward confirmed Lyles will make his next start Monday against the Yankees, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports. It's telling that Woodward needed to confirm Lyles' status ahead of Monday's start, though not if one looks at the track record. The right-hander has a 6.63 ERA for the season and a 7.24 ERA in the seven games since he won his first start. Most recently, Lyles walked five batters in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday, but Woodward was encouraged by the final four innings of that start. "The last couple have been important for Jordan just to get back on track," Woodward said. "But if for some reason it didn't work out that way, then yeah, we may have considered doing something." So, it's status quo for Lyles in the rotation, but the manager's comments suggest he doesn't have a long leash.