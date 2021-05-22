newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Avs score 3 in 2nd, beat Blues 5-1 to take a 3-0 series lead

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS — Ryan Graves had a goal and two assists, Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 to take a 3-0 series lead in their first-round West Division matchup. Alex Newhook scored his first NHL goal, and Tyson Jost, Brandon Saad...

www.9news.com
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Alex Newhook
Person
Ryan Graves
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Brandon Saad
Person
Tyson Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Avs#Alex Jordan#Broncos#St Louis#The Colorado Avalanche#West Division#Next#App#Roku#Kusa#Apple Tv And Fire Tv#Lead#Playoff Mackinnon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Amazon
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLMiami Herald

Blues host the Wild after shutout victory

Minnesota Wild (35-15-5, third in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-20-9, fourth in the West Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -102, Wild -118; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Minnesota Wild after the Blues shut out Minnesota 4-0. Ville Husso earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after recording 31 saves.
NHLsemoball.com

Husso makes 31 stops for first NHL shutout, Blues beat Wild

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout and David Perron had a goal and two assists in the St. Louis Blues' 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Torey Krug, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz also scored. The Blues have won...
NHLklpw.com

Blues Top Wild In Regular Season Finale

The Blues scored seven unanswered goals in a 7-3 regular season finale win against the Wild at the Enterprise Center. David Perron had two goals and an assist, Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each scored twice, and Mike Hoffman had three assists for St. Louis. The Blues will open the...
NHLYardbarker

Blues’ Sanford Faces Uncertain Future Amid Criticism

There was a time in St.Louis, not too long ago, when Zach Sanford was the toast of the town. Lately, he’s been more of the “roast of the town,” as his spotty offensive production and crucial, game-changing mistakes have kept the St. Louis Blues in much of a funk this season. And while he is only one of many problems facing the Blues, his woes continually get top-billing as a topic du jour in fan groups.
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Attendance boosted to 9,000 for playoffs

Shortly after the Blues wrapped up their regular season Thursday with a 7-3 victory over Minnesota, workers started removing all those cardboard cutouts at Enterprise Center. They were fun to look at. But lifeless. Those seats are now needed for humans because just in time for the playoffs, the Blues...
NHLSportsGrid

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (4) St. Louis Blues

It took the full 56-game schedule, but the Colorado Avalanche managed to climb the West Division mountain and end the season with the best record in the NHL. The Avs tied the Golden Knights with 82 points but finished tops in the league on the strength of having more regulation wins than the Knights. As a result, they have guaranteed home-ice advantage through the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues.
NHLThe Spread

Blues vs. Avalanche, 5/17/21 NHL Playoffs Predictions

The Blues and Avalanche will play the opener of their divisional round semifinals on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. With Colorado listed as a massive home favorite and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet in this Game 1 matchup?. Game Snapshot. 005 St. Louis Blues (+220)...
NHLstlouisgametime.com

Wild Vs. Blues Recap - That’s a Husso Shutout! No, Ville!

First Period - The Wild looked like they were going to skate circles around the Blues the first half of the period. However, it was the Blues that scored first in this one. David Perron shot the puck on net. The puck took a bounce off of Wild starter Cam Talbot and found its way to Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev put the puck back on net. Somehow the puck found its way between Talbot’s arm and body and in the back of the net. 1-0 good guys.
NHLvegasodds.com

NHL Picks: Wild vs Blues Prediction, Lines (May 13)

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will close out their 2021 regular season by meeting for a 2nd straight night. The Blues captured a 4-0 win on Wednesday as +141 home underdogs, and take the ice at +100 on Thursday night. Minnesota is a -120 favorite in a game that could go either way as both teams rest up for the playoffs.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Wild at Blues preview: St. Louis looks to close out regular-season strong

The St. Louis Blues close out their regular-season on Thursday versus the Minnesota Wild. On Wednesday, the first of back-to-back matchups against the Wild, the Blues got their first shutout of the season with a 31-save performance from Ville Husso, helping lead the team to a 4-0 win. They’ll look to repeat that success in their final game of the regular-season before taking on the Vegas Golden Knights or Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs, beginning on Monday.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Blues 4, Wild 0: St. Louis shells a turtling Wild squad

Entering the penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Wild still had a chance at home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, while the St. Louis Blues had nothing much to play for having locked in their fourth-place position in the West division. But early on it was clear that the Blues weren’t going to take things easy on a Wild team that was absolutely looking like a team that hadn’t played in three days and was just trying to stay healthy, as St. Louis took care of Minnesota in a 4-0 shellacking. Ville Husso was more than a match for the Wild offense, earning his first career NHL shutout despite the Wild outshooting the Blues 30-27. David Perron had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, while Tory Krug added a pair of points.
NHLNHL

Round 1 Schedule: Blues at Avalanche or Golden Knights

The St. Louis Blues will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs against either the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. CT. If the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, the Blues will play Colorado in the first round. If the Avalanche lose in any fashion, the Blues will meet Vegas instead.
NHLsemoball.com

David Perron out for Blues in Game 1 against Avalanche

DENVER (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues will be without leading scorer David Perron for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against top-seeded Colorado on Monday due to the NHL's virus protocols. St. Louis will, however, again have forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who was sidelined the last six games of...
NHLozarkradionews.com

Wild lose to Blues, will finish third in West Division

ST. LOUIS — Ville Husso made 31 saves for his first NHL shutout for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center on Wednesday. It was the first shutout by a Blues goalie this season, and it came in Husso’s 15th NHL start.
NHLNHL

Blues score seven straight goals to rally past Wild

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals in a 7-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center on Thursday. David Perron had two goals and an assist, Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each scored twice, and Mike Hoffman had three assists for the Blues (27-20-9), who finished the regular season 8-1-3. Jordan Binnington made 17 saves.