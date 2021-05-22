Steelers Need to ‘Pray’ One Assistant ‘Can Make This Work’: Analyst
Earlier this week, ‘Around the NFL’ writer Marc Sessler identified the “biggest remaining offseason priority” for each AFC team. Most of his suggestions were highly targeted, a la: “look hard at [trading for] Julio Jones” (Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots); or “ponder trading for a premier lineman” (Cincinnati Bengals). But when it came to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sessler simply said the team needs to “hope” and “pray” that new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is something of a miracle worker.heavy.com