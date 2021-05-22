newsbreak-logo
Otero County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley High Fire Danger Expected for Southwest New Mexico on Saturday .Southwest flow will intensify during the afternoon on Saturday as very dry conditions promote high fire danger. Relative humidity will fall below 15% for locations west of the Rio Grande Valley along with breezy southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph, locally up to 30 MPH. Fine fuels and grasslands will be particularly susceptible to rapid fire spread. Winds will be strongest along mountain gaps and exposed ridge lines. Across South Central New Mexico, there will be a sharp gradient in humidity, roughly along the Rio Grande Valley. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY AFTERNOON WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, and 112 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, and 112 in southwest and south-central New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...along and west of the Rio Grande Valley. There will be a sharp humidity gradient near the Dona Ana - Otero County Line and Sierra - Otero County line. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

