Grace Christian may not win the NCISAA 1A state baseball championship today. No one who saw the Crusaders on Friday evening would want to bet against them, however. For the first time all season, the undefeated Grace team found itself in a desperate situation. Game 1 of the best-of-3 championship series found the Crusaders trailing by three runs with two out and no one on base. Three-time defending state champion Kerr-Vance had finally put Grace Christian to the test.