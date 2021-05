Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's safe to say that not a lot of fans were expecting much from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and admittedly, I was one of those people but the 2018 animated film blew all of our expectations out of the water and it turned out to be one of the best superhero releases of that year. Unsurprisingly, the Oscar-winning flick was immediately greenlit for a sequel, and for all we know, Into the Spider-Verse's unprecedented triumph may have been responsible for convincing Marvel Studios to begin working with its own multiverse.