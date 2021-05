Find and fix web accessibility issues with ease using axe DevTools Pro. Try for free!. Neon text can add a nice, futuristic touch to any website. I’ve always loved the magic of neon signs, and wanted to recreate them using CSS. I thought I’d share some tips on how to do it! In this article, we’re going to take a look at how to add glowing effects to text. We’ll also take a look at various ways to animate the neon signs, all using CSS and keyframes.