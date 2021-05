HINGHAM – While the Fall 2 season just ended, new Hingham High girls basketball coach Roland Millien can't wait to roll out the balls once again. “I’m ready to go right this very second,” Millien said Monday morning. “I’ve already watched tape of 10 or 15 games from the last couple seasons to see what the program is about and what some of the girls can do. I can’t wait to meet all of the girls and get started with the process.”