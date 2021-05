ST. PETERSBURG — Brandon Lowe doesn’t always scream, curse and slam stuff around when he is going through a batting slump. Or, at least not as much as he used to. “Especially when I was younger, I would get mad about every single at-bat if I didn’t get a hit,” said Lowe, the Rays’ somewhat streaky slugger, now in his fourth season. “But as I’ve gone through the game and understand how difficult it really is — sometimes even if you do everything right, you’re not going to get on — you start to try to push all that out.