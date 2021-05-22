newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

SPIED: 2023 BMW X1 Seen testing Again in New Spy Photos

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know about all of you but I’m actually sort of excited to see the new BMW X1. The current-generation, pre-LCI X1 will always hold a special place in my heart because it was the first-ever car I drove on a press launch. It was also the first front-wheel drive-based BMW I’d ever driven and it shocked the hell out of me, as it was so much better than I’d thought it would be. So the fact that there’s a new version coming in a couple of years gives me some optimism about entry-level BMWs, especially after seeing these new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but you can check them here)

www.bmwblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M4#Bmw X1#Bmw I#Brand Design#Driving Technology#M3#Bavarian#Motor Authority#Bmw X1#Pre Lci X1#Entry Level Bmws#Taillights#Headlights#Fake Exhausts#Updated Technology#Kidney Grille Design#Drive#Front End#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
Carscarthrottle.com

10 Reasonably Cheap Cars With Pop-Up Headlights

Pop-up headlights are awesome, so if that's a feature you desperately want on a cheap-ish car, what should you buy? Here are our suggestions. Since we ran the original version of this post nearly six years ago, a lot has changed in the used car world. Rattier examples of a lot of the cars featured have long since died off, while the tidier survivors can command pricey sums.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW 128ti faster than claimed in real-life acceleration test

The newly launched BMW 128ti is now getting delivered around the world and we’re bound to see plenty of reviews featuring the new model from BMW as well as all sorts of drag racing and acceleration tests. One of the first comes from AutoTopNL, the guys taking the 128ti out for a run on their nearby unrestricted Autobahn section, to see how it handles a top speed run. According to their measuring equipment, it did rather well.
CarsCarscoops

Watch The New 2022 BMW X1 Getting Tested On The Nurburgring

The third-generation BMW X1 was recently spied testing on the Nurburgring. Set to replace the current one, which has been around since 2015, it is expected to launch in late 2022 in Europe and should arrive in North America for the 2023 model year. Trying to guess its design is...
CarsTop Speed

This BMW M5 Test Mule Raises A Lot Of Questions

It seems BMW might be working on another version of their M5, as a test car was spotted on the street with what seems to be a wider track. This forced the engineers from BMW to put extended fenders. It’s not just the track but the tires that are wider. To give some perspective, the normal BMW M5 has 275 mm wide rear tires, while the M5 Competition has 285 mm wide tires. On the photos, you can clearly see that the rear tire width is 295.
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: BMW Motorrad Definition CE04 Electric Scooter Seen in Public

BMW recently revealed an electric scooter concept, designed to move scooter mobility further into the digital world. It was called the BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 and it was designed to show off a more production-ready version of the BMW Motorrad Concept Link. It’s certainly getting closer to actual production, as some spy photos have surfaced, showing off a road-worthy version of the electric scooter. (we don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

New Kia Sportage Spied Weeks Before Potential Debut

One of Kia’s most important global models is about to enter its next generation in just a few weeks from now if we are to believe a recent report. Sources from South Korea claim the Sportage will debut before the end of June, and we have new spy photos that show work on the crossover continues at full steam.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Ultimate BMW M8 Is a 12-Cylinder Prototype From the 1990s

It might come as news to those less familiar with BMW's past that the 8 Series is actually a 30-year-old nameplate. First launched in 1990, the original 8 Series was similar in concept to the current coupe that shares its name. Alas, unlike today's car, BMW's M division never laid its hands on the original 8 Series. Or maybe we should say that M never managed to leave its mark on a saleable 8 Series model.
Golfmotor1.com

New VW Golf R estate spied carving Nurburgring corners like a boss

If Volkswagen is hiding anything on its new Golf R estate at this point, we can't find it. Actually, there is one feature still concealed with a teeny bit of tape. For reasons unknown, VW is keen to hide the prominent R badge on the rear liftgate. Because you know, a sporty Golf estate getting absolutely flogged at the Nürburgring doesn't already give it away.
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: BMW iX3 Will Get Updated Along with the BMW X3 LCI

Some new spy photos of the upcoming BMW X3 LCI surfaced recently, showing off a mildly (at most) updated X3 test mule doing some camouflaged testing. As it turns out, the standard X3 isn’t going to be the only model getting the LCI treatment, as the BMW iX3 seems to be getting the same LCI as well. (We don’t own these photos but you can see them here)
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Corvette C8 Prototype Makes Interesting Noise In New Spy Video

Chevy introduced the C8 Corvette back in July 2019, and so far, we’ve only gotten the entry-level Stingray. We know there are more variants coming – Grand Sport, Z06, ZR1, and others – but details remain fuzzy about what they’ll offer in the performance department. There are rumors of a V8 hybrid powering the Grand Sport, but a new spy video suggests Chevy could be working on a V6 hybrid, too.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Is the BMW Z1 the perfect car to ‘really feel the road’?

The BMW Z1 was a revolutionary car when it first came out. It wasn’t only because it started a naming convention that lives to this day but also because it had some very clever tricks up its sleeves. While its trick sliding door design, which slid down into the body work, was the highlight of the Z1, it was just one of the things that made it stand out in the crowd.
CarsAutoblog

2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe facelift spotted in new spy photos

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne is expected to get some mid-cycle updates, and these new spy shots confirm that the Coupe model will follow the SUV's lead in getting updated front and rear styling elements. As we can plainly see, the exterior changes won't be too significant. That's pretty typical for...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 BMW X1 Spy Video Shows Small SUV Fine-Tuning At The 'Ring

We're pretty much at the final year of the current BMW X1. The smaller Bimmer SUV, or SAV, is expected to get a next-generation model soon and we've had several sightings of the all-new model in its testing phase. The most recent spy photos were taken at the Nurburgring last month, which saw the prototype wrapped in typical black-and-white attire.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2023 Kia Sportage Spied with New Design, Interesting Headlights

A new generation of the Kia Sportage will arrive for the 2023 model year. These spy photos show that it will have a new design with an interesting headlight treatment. The U.S. market will likely get a long-wheelbase model, while these photos show the smaller Europe-market version. A new version...
CarsCarscoops

Dacia Spied Preparing New Logan MCV Wagon

Having been photographed for the first time earlier this year, a prototype for the next generation Dacia Logan MCV small wagon has been spied again testing in icy conditions in northern Europe. Beyond the fact that this was a right-hand drive variant, the estate model looks virtually the same as...
CarsAutoblog

Porsche Panamera refresh is getting a bigger, meaner front grille

Although the Porsche Panamera just got a noteworthy update for the 2021 model year, the company seems to working on yet another refresh. One of our spy photographers caught this sedan variant out and about with a significantly revised front fascia. What stands out about this is how large and...
CarsRoad & Track

Watch This BMW M3 Go From Wrecked to Rebuilt in Just 10 Minutes

There's a reason cars with frame damage are usually written off and sent to the junkyard. Even if they're repaired, their structural rigidity has been compromised for good, meaning they wouldn't exactly fair too well if they were to get into another accident. Things work a bit differently in Russia. There, even cars that have suffered significant damage, such as this wrecked M3, are repaired and put back on the road.
Carsnintendo-power.com

Spy photos of the restoration

Half carrier – The BMW X3 The medium-sized Chuv (471 cm long) debuted its latest generation in 2017. Now the time has come Restoration This usually occurs in the middle of the model’s life. Photos of the updated X3 come from China and give a precise idea of ​​how the popular model of the Munich house will develop, which will be unveiled in a few weeks.