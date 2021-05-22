SPIED: 2023 BMW X1 Seen testing Again in New Spy Photos

I don’t know about all of you but I’m actually sort of excited to see the new BMW X1. The current-generation, pre-LCI X1 will always hold a special place in my heart because it was the first-ever car I drove on a press launch. It was also the first front-wheel drive-based BMW I’d ever driven and it shocked the hell out of me, as it was so much better than I’d thought it would be. So the fact that there’s a new version coming in a couple of years gives me some optimism about entry-level BMWs, especially after seeing these new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but you can check them here)