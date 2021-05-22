Cris Cyborg stops Leslie Smith in fifth round, defends Bellator women's featherweight title
Cris Cyborg picked up yet another victory in a long, illustrious career. But this one, unlikely many of the others, wasn't over quickly. Cyborg defended her Bellator women's featherweight title, beating Leslie Smith by TKO at 4 minutes, 51 seconds of the fifth round in the main event of Bellator 259 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. It was a rematch of a 2016 bout that Cyborg finished via TKO in just 1:21.www.espn.com