Avs score 3 in 2nd, beat Blues 5-1 to take a 3-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Graves had a goal and two assists, Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 to take a 3-0 series lead in their first-round West Division matchup.

Alex Newhook scored his first NHL goal, and Tyson Jost, Brandon Saad and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who can complete a series sweep Sunday in Game 4 in St. Louis.

Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

