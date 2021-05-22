newsbreak-logo
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
From Palestinians clashing with Israeli forces south of the West Bank city of Nablus, to a Spanish civil guard waiting for migrants to arrive near the border of Morocco and Spain, to athletes competing at the European Aquatics Championships in Hungary, and lava flowing from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

