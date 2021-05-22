Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Friday, May 21

Softball

FHSAA state tournament

Class 7A semifinal

Park Vista 4, Orange City University 3

Class 6A semifinal

Winter Springs 2, Viera 0

Buzz: Ashlyn Storms struck out 9 batters while also knocking in the game-winning run for the Bears (28-2) in the win over Viera (17-7).

Class 4A championship game

Eustis 5, Hernando 0

Buzz: Libby Levendoski struck out 16 batters for Eustis (26-1) in its championship win over Hernando.

Football

Spring games

Lake Gibson 28, DeLand 7

Osceola 18, Edgewater 13

Boone 28, Bishop Moore 21

Jones 41, West Orange 33

Seminole 28, Lake Mary 10

Lake Howell 20, Winter Springs 0

Tampa Catholic 21, Deltona 7

Deltona Pine Ridge 27, Pierson Taylor 0

Celebration 35, Lake Alfred Discovery 27

Wildwood 12, Foundation Academy 0

Oviedo 42, Lyman 14

