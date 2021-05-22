newsbreak-logo
Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Friday, May 21

By Dominique C. Smith, Orlando Sentinel
Softball

FHSAA state tournament

Class 7A semifinal

Park Vista 4, Orange City University 3

Class 6A semifinal

Winter Springs 2, Viera 0

Buzz: Ashlyn Storms struck out 9 batters while also knocking in the game-winning run for the Bears (28-2) in the win over Viera (17-7).

Class 4A championship game

Eustis 5, Hernando 0

Buzz: Libby Levendoski struck out 16 batters for Eustis (26-1) in its championship win over Hernando.

Football

Spring games

Lake Gibson 28, DeLand 7

Osceola 18, Edgewater 13

Boone 28, Bishop Moore 21

Jones 41, West Orange 33

Seminole 28, Lake Mary 10

Lake Howell 20, Winter Springs 0

Tampa Catholic 21, Deltona 7

Deltona Pine Ridge 27, Pierson Taylor 0

Celebration 35, Lake Alfred Discovery 27

Wildwood 12, Foundation Academy 0

Oviedo 42, Lyman 14

This article was first published at OrlandoSentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

