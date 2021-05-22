Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Friday, May 21
Softball
FHSAA state tournament
Class 7A semifinal
Park Vista 4, Orange City University 3
Class 6A semifinal
Winter Springs 2, Viera 0
Buzz: Ashlyn Storms struck out 9 batters while also knocking in the game-winning run for the Bears (28-2) in the win over Viera (17-7).
Class 4A championship game
Eustis 5, Hernando 0
Buzz: Libby Levendoski struck out 16 batters for Eustis (26-1) in its championship win over Hernando.
Football
Spring games
Lake Gibson 28, DeLand 7
Osceola 18, Edgewater 13
Boone 28, Bishop Moore 21
Jones 41, West Orange 33
Seminole 28, Lake Mary 10
Lake Howell 20, Winter Springs 0
Tampa Catholic 21, Deltona 7
Deltona Pine Ridge 27, Pierson Taylor 0
Celebration 35, Lake Alfred Discovery 27
Wildwood 12, Foundation Academy 0
Oviedo 42, Lyman 14
This article was first published at OrlandoSentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .