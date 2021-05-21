newsbreak-logo
Pima County, AZ

PCSD reforms bring body cameras, regional collaboration

By Mary Glen Hatcher mhatcher@gvnews.com
Green Valley News and Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore collaboration, more transparency and more accountability – that’s what Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos aims to deliver with a new set of police reforms in his department, according to a statement released earlier this week. Since beginning his term in January, Nanos said he’s met with PCSD staff to...

