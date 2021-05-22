Ukiah man resuscitated in the parking lot of Royal Motel

The Mendocino Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspected home burglar who exchanged gunfire with Deputies. The Sheriff’s office got a call Wednesday from a resident looking at live security footage while away from his home on Cameron Road in Elk, California saying that an unknown male was inside his residence. Deputies responded within 22 minutes and encountered the suspect outside of the residence. They engaged in a foot pursuit until the suspect fired multiple times at one of the deputies with the deputy returning fire. While no one was injured from the gunfire, the suspect managed to escape. Upon further review, deputies believe the suspect matches the description of another who committed vandalism and burglaries of cabins in Ukiah back in February. He’s described at standing about 5’10, white, with a red beard weighing between 165-180 pounds. He is still to be considered armed and dangerous.