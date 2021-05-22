newsbreak-logo
Stastny scores in OT, Jets beat Oilers 1-0 for 2-0 lead

dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

EDMONTON, Alberta — Paul Stastny scored at 4:06 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night and a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. Stastny’s screened wrist shot beat goaltender Mike Smith high to the right corner. Connor Hellebuyck made 38...

