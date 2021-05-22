newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

In Utero Exposure to Tiny Pollution Particles in the Air Is Linked to Asthma in Preschoolers, Study Shows

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Women who were highly exposed to ultra-fine particles in air pollution during their pregnancy were more likely to have children who developed asthma, according to a Mount Sinai study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine and presented at the annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society in May. This is the first time asthma has been linked with prenatal exposure to this type of air pollution, which is named for its tiny size and which is not regulated or routinely monitored in the United States.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pollutants#Chemical Exposure#Lung Disease#Pollution Control#Prweb#Tufts University#U S News World Report#Twitter#Icahn School Of Medicine#Facebook#Asthma Risk#Childhood Asthma#Utero#Prenatal Exposure#Ultrafine Particles#Ultra Fine Particles#Disease Control#Ultra Fine Particulates#Potential Health Effects#Gaseous Pollutants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Youtube
Related
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Ozone in air pollution is linked to fibroid development in Black women

Higher levels of ozone from air pollution are linked to an increased risk of developing fibroids among Black American women according to a large study published today (Friday) in Human Reproduction [1], one of the world's leading reproductive medicine journals. Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in and around the...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Fetal Exposure to Ultra-Fine Air Pollution Could Raise Asthma Risks

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a certain type of air pollution while pregnant may up the odds that your child will develop asthma, a new study says. Children born to mothers exposed to high levels of ultra-fine particle air pollution during pregnancy have a significantly increased risk of asthma, researchers found.
Women's HealthNews-Medical.net

Prenatal exposure to air pollution can cause asthma in children

Women who were highly exposed to ultra-fine particles in air pollution during their pregnancy were more likely to have children who developed asthma, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine in May. This is the first time asthma has been linked with...
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

Air pollution hits people of colour hardest, US study finds

A new study in Science Advances has explored peoples' exposure to air pollution based on race/ethnicity and income level. It found that, on average, people of colour are disproportionately exposed to pollution from all emissions sectors. These findings could highlight potential opportunities for addressing environmental inequities moving forward. Air pollution...
Sciencegmwatch.org

Glyphosate herbicide exposure linked to preterm births

Odds of preterm birth were significantly elevated in women with higher urinary concentrations of glyphosate and AMPA. Exposure to a chemical found in the weedkiller Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides is significantly associated with preterm births, according to a new University of Michigan study. The study, published in Environmental Health...
HealthThe Guardian

Air pollution linked to ‘huge’ rise in child asthma GP visits

A “huge” increase in the number of visits to doctors by children with asthma problems occurs after a week of raised air pollution, according to a study. The number of inhaler prescriptions also increases significantly. Dirty air is already known to increase hospital treatment for severe asthma attacks and other...
Women's HealthClickOnDetroit.com

U-M study: Exposure to common herbicides linked to premature births

A new study from the University of Michigan has found a connection between exposure to widely used herbicides and premature births. The University of Michigan conducted a nested case-control study among a cohort of pregnant women in northern Puerto Rico that examined the connection between exposure to a chemical found in herbicides and preterm births as part of ongoing research of contamination threats. The study, published Wednesday, found that women in the later months of their pregnancy had an increased risk for premature birth if exposed to the chemical glyphosate, which is found in weed killer Roundup and other herbicides.
AdvocacyEverydayHealth.com

Is Outdoor Air Pollution Making My Asthma Worse?

Kentucky has long been “coal country.” But that’s changing — and it’s good news for people with asthma. In Louisville, the state’s largest city, several coal-powered industrial plants recently converted to cleaner natural gas. Others installed specialized “scrubbers” to reduce the amount of coal pollution they pumped into the city’s air.
SciencePosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Does air pollution lead to Alzheimer’s?

Have you ever spent the day in a city with such bad air pollution that when you blew your nose the mucus had a black tinge? Have you ever coughed as you breathed in diesel fumes from a passing bus and thought to yourself, “Well, that’s a year gone from my life”?
ScienceFuturity

Team links popular weed killer chemical to preterm births

Exposure to a chemical found in the weed killer Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides is significantly associated with preterm births, according to a new study. The researchers found that the presence of the chemical in women’s urine in late pregnancy was linked to an increased risk for premature birth, while the association was inconsistent or null earlier in the pregnancy.
Diseases & TreatmentsBonner County Daily Bee

Asthma and allergies controllable but not curable

Some statistics are surprising. Well, at least to me, they are. For instance, 25 million Americans have allergic asthma, while 24 million Americans have hay fever, rhinitis, or nasal allergies. I would have thought those numbers would be the other way around, but apparently, those of us with runny noses take a back seat to those who cough.
Worldparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Korean Study Ties Air Pollution to Developing Parkinson’s

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is associated significantly with a higher risk for developing Parkinson’s disease, according to a recent study from Korea. The finding reinforces previous research showing a potential link between air pollution and Parkinson’s. The results also prompted researchers to suggest that better air pollution regulations might lower incidence...
KidsCleanTechnica

Children Exposed To Pollution In Utero More Likely To Develop Asthma

Children whose mothers were exposed to high levels of ultrafine particulate pollution while they were in utero were more likely to develop asthma, new research has found. The study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, followed about 375 mostly Black and Latina women in the Boston metro area, and found 18% of their children developed asthma as preschoolers, more than double the nationwide 7% average. Many of the women studied were more likely to live near busy roads, where levels of particulate matter 0.1 microns in diameter, are higher. Particulates pollution 2.5 microns wide (PM2.5) is regulated by EPA, but the extremely fine pollution tracked in study is not.
Canceryale.edu

Researchers create cellular blueprint of healthy lungs

The primary function of the lung is to facilitate transfer of oxygen to the blood stream. Crucial to this lifegiving task are endothelial cells, which line blood vessels permeating the lung and through which gas exchange occurs. Malfunction of these cells is implicated in a range of different diseases, including...
HealthTree Hugger

Cooking With Gas Increases Rate of Childhood Asthma, Study Finds

A new report from the Climate Council of Australia, Kicking the Gas Habit: How Gas is Harming our Health, looks at the hazards of the production of gas, including from coal seams and from shale gas, as well as the effects of cooking with gas in homes.﻿﻿ It concludes "the direct health impacts of mining and burning gas increases the imperative to move beyond the technologies of the past and ensure access to clean, modern energy for all."﻿﻿
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Tezepelumab Data Continue to Show Promise for a Broad Population of Severe Asthma Patients

Blood eosinophil counts and FeNO levels are 2 key inflammatory biomarkers used by clinicians to inform treatment options and were defined as blood eosinophil count and FeNO. Detailed results from the pivotal NAVIGATOR phase 3 trial for Tezepelumab, a potential first-in-class treatment, demonstrated superiority across every primary and key secondary endpoint in a broad population of patients with severe asthma compared to placebo when added to standard of care (SoC), according to a press release.