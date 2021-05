The Ludington City Council will begin to hold their regularly scheduled council meetings in person due to the recent changes to the State of Michigan pandemic orders. The Ludington City Council will meet in person on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St, Ludington, Michigan, for the purpose of holding their regularly scheduled council meeting. Masks are to be worn and social distancing will be required at this time.