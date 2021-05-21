newsbreak-logo
All for the Gram: Rahal cars briefly idled after photo shoot

By JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Photogate spilled over to a second day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when all three of Bobby Rahal's cars were idled on pit lane at the start of Friday's practice as punishment for their ill-timed effort to take a team picture on the famed speedway. The punishment didn't...

O’Ward breaks through for first IndyCar win at Texas

Pato O’Ward’s time is now. O’Ward broke through for his first career NTT IndyCar Series victory in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, winning the XPEL 375 on Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway. O’Ward, who started fourth, passed two-time series champion Josef Newgarden with 24 laps remaining in...
Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

At the start, a six-car shunt eliminated both AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolets, both Dale Coyne Racing-Hondas, the sole Carlin-Chevrolet of Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda. It was especially heartbreaking for Sebastien Bourdais, a double DNF in team owner AJ Foyt’s backyard, despite being an innocent victim in both shunts, and for Rossi whose championship hopes look horribly tattered just four races into the season.
Miles, Donohue and Holbert, Oh My! Mid-Ohio Boasts Great Heritage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – In its current form, the Acura Sports Car Challenge Presented by the TLX Type S at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has only taken place for the last three years. But true to the track’s name, Mid-Ohio has hosted top-level sports car races since Ken Miles (of Ford vs. Ferrari movie fame) drove a Shelby Cobra to victory in a 270-kilometer United States Road Racing Championship (USRRC) event in 1963.
Grosjean: ‘Traffic cost us’ first IndyCar win

Pole-sitter Romain Grosjean believes “traffic cost us the win” as he was usurped by Rinus VeeKay for IndyCar victory on the Indianapolis road course. Dale Coyne Racing driver Grosjean was in scintillating form all weekend at the Brickyard, bagging pole position in just his third qualifying session since moving over from Formula 1.
BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot For Indy 500 Hits $380,000

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the lesser-known prizes on the entry form for the 105th Indianapolis 500 could pay off in a big way for defending winning Takuma Sato. It’s BorgWarner’s $380,000 Rolling Jackpot and is available to a driver if he wins back-to-back Indianapolis 500s. It’s a prize that has...
Kanaan tops Practice 4, Ferrucci hospitalised

Tony Kanaan has set the pace in an eventful Practice 4 session at the Indianapolis 500. It did not take long for action to kick off, as Colton Herta wedged between Scott McLaughlin and the outside wall after the Team Penske rookie had slowed due to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing cars running three-wide ahead.
Tony Kanaan Finds Fast Recipe while Leading Indianapolis Practice

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 20, 2021) – Tony Kanaan found the right blend of ingredients for speed Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leading the third day of practice for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. 2013 Indy 500 winner and 2004 INDYCAR SERIES champion Kanaan, who is aiming to...
Kanaan keeps Ganassi on top on third day of Indy 500 practice

High temperatures and thin air made for an interesting afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as Chip Ganassi Racing’s Tony Kanaan kept the four-car team atop the Indy 500 practice speeds for the second consecutive day, following Scott Dixon’s run to P1 on Wednesday. Kanaan’s blast to 225.341mph came during...
CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDIANAPOLIS 500: DAY 2 PRACTICE RECAP

CHEVY TEAMS AND DRIVERS HAVE TWO DAYS OF PRACTICE UNDER THEIR BELTS FOR 105TH RUNNING OF INDIANAPOLIS 500. From qualifying prep to running in “trains” for race prep, incident-free day yielded positive results for Bowtie brigade. INDIANAPOLIS (May 19,2021) – Day two started at 11 am as the NTT INDYCAR...
Herta blasts Rahal team after McLaughlin contact

Andretti Autosport driver Colton Herta has unloaded on Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing following a bizarre incident in Practice 4 at the Indianapolis 500. The session had not long started when Herta made slight contact with Scott McLaughlin as he tried to squeeze between the slow-moving Team Penske entry and the outside wall.
Scott Dixon Reaches 233, Rossi Tops among Solo Drivers on Fast Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 21, 2021) – Scott Dixon raised the speed limit on “Fast Friday” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, turning the fastest lap of the week – 233.302 mph – in the final full day of practice before Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.
Riley Herbst Finishes 16th at COTA

Race Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst overcame two spins in the inaugural Pit Boss 250 Saturday at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, to finish 16th. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing started the 46-lap race in 29th after a wet qualifying session had drivers tip-toeing around the 3.426-mile, 20-turn road course. By lap four, however, Herbst had cracked the top-20, and when another racecar stalled on the track, crew chief Richard Boswell quickly made the call to bring Herbst to pit road before the caution came out on lap 12. The savvy strategy propelled Herbst up to 11th to finish the first stage, and had him fifth for the start of the second stage. Unfortunately, a spin after contact with another car sent Herbst to the back of the pack for the remainder of the stage. After starting 23rd for the final stage, Herbst rallied back to 13th before contact with another car on lap 43 spun him once more. Herbst drove aggressively in the waning laps, but time ran out and he had to settle for 16th.