BLACKPINK Sets New Record As “Kill This Love” Becomes Fastest K-Pop Group MV To Hit 1.3 Billion Views
BLACKPINK has just set another YouTube record with their music video for “Kill This Love”!. On May 22 at approximately 1:40 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for their 2019 smash hit “Kill This Love” surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. The song was originally released on April 5, 2019 at midnight KST, meaning that it took the video just over two years, one month, and 17 days to reach the milestone.www.soompi.com