Tinkering with the Mobile Apps Dataset
My main job is related to mobile advertising, and from time to time, I have to work with mobile application datasets. I decided to make some of the data publicly available for those who want to practice building models or get an idea of some of the data that can be collected from open sources. I believe that open-source datasets are always useful as they allow you to learn and grow. Collecting data is often a difficult and dreary job, and not everyone has the ability to do it.towardsdatascience.com