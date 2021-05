Season 6 episode 15 is the last one before the big finale, and it’s all the more important with certain events in mind. In the event you didn’t read some of the recent headlines, both Torrey DeVitto (Natalie) and Yaya DaCosta (April) are going to be leaving at the end of the season. With that in mind, there are only two episodes left to wrap up their characters’ stories. We hope that the writers knew enough about this in advance to give them a little bit of closure; the last thing that we want to see is the two of them waving goodbye almost out of the blue.