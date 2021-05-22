How to Secure Jenkins Pipelines without the hassle

Few security topics have elicited as much mythology as pipeline security incidents. Perhaps it is the nature of the esoteric equipment involved, the stories of explosions in the tundra, international intrigue, or just the fact that the scale of what could happen, and its impact, is so broad. I happen to live along the path between the Permian Basin (the US’s largest petroleum reserves) and the Gulf Coast refinery belt and am sensitized to pipeline issues. When it comes to pipeline security, the bottom line is that hype often outstrips reality. While the risks may be great, overstating them is damaging as well.