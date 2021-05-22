How to Secure Jenkins Pipelines without the hassle
Organizations spend countless hours and resources trying to effectively incorporate application security into their software development environments. Difficulty deploying and scaling security within modern development pipelines causes friction among teams throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC). Manual processes and workarounds have plagued the security landscape for decades. The need for constant scanning slows down release cycles and increases developer inefficiencies. And at the same time, 79% of organizations report that developers are under increasing pressure to shorten release cycles.securityboulevard.com