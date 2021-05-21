newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

8 amazing benefits of bamboo sheets for healthier and more comfortable sleep

Augusta Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Tired of waking up and feeling tired? We can imagine. Going to work feeling grumpy and unrested is no fun, especially when you go to bed late and wake up early 5 days a week. One of the biggest culprits of causing restless nights is an uncomfortable sleeping surface.

augustafreepress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Organic Material#Hygiene#Health Sleep#Bed Sheets#Natural Materials#Organic Cotton#Cool Air#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Spotify News#Organic Bamboo Bedding#Eco Friendly Bamboo#Traditional Cotton Sheets#Fabric#Hygienic Qualities#Fun#High Quality Materials#Absorbing Moisture#Strong Odors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Skin Carealive.com

10 Amazing Health Benefits of Aloe Vera

If you’re looking for a simpler, more natural approach to wellness, aloe should be at the top of your list. This multifaceted succulent has been used therapeutically for thousands of years and today is one of the most frequently used herbal therapies in the world. The slippery, transparent gel found within aloe’s leaves has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and healing properties. Whether you apply it fresh to your skin, sip on the juice, or take it in supplement form, aloe offers an impressive list of health benefits.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Is the Best Sleeping Position to Keep Your Heart Healthy and Strong

When it comes to winding down for the night and going to bed, you’ve probably given some thought over the years to what your favorite pillows are or the type of mattress that keeps your back supported. But what about the benefits or drawbacks of your sleep position? In fact, did you know your sleep position might actually affect your heart health?
Posted by
The Independent

The top mattresses for back pain: Sleep easy with added support

There’s nothing like niggling back pain to keep us awake at night, which is why it’s always worth investing in a decent mattress that offers suitable support – and that goes for preventative care, too.Modern mattresses fall into three camps: pocket sprung, memory foam, and hybrid, the latter being a combination of springs and foam. We’ve found a number of hybrid mattresses that support the spine with innovative technologies and smart materials, alongside the more conventional springs.While you might prefer a soft and bouncy bed – and that’s a matter of taste – for back pain, firmness is key. Some...
Healthkellysthoughtsonthings.com

5 Tips For a Healthier Smile

Have you ever noticed how smiles are contagious? They have recently become one of the most powerful ways to persuade and connect. While the idea of what is truly attractive may be subjective the perception that a healthy smile is beautiful is arguably universal. A healthy smile makes people feel relaxed and comfortable socializing with others. Smiles bring an aura of positive vibes both to the giver and the receiver of the smile. Now that the importance of a smile is much more straightforward. Let’s move on to tips on making the smile healthier. Read on,
HealthMindBodyGreen

How Gut Health Affects Sleep Quality + How To Enhance Both

Sleep and gut health issues are a lot like the chicken and the egg: It's hard to tell which came first. While suboptimal sleep can certainly lead to digestive needs, the opposite can also be true. To learn more about the surprising way gut health affects sleep—and how to enhance both—mbg looked into the research and chatted with sleep experts and functional medicine doctors. Here's what we found.
LifestylePosted by
SPY

Camp in Comfort with One of the Best Wearable Sleeping Bags

Some of the most eureka moments in product design come from simple adaptations of existing items. In 1928, the first loaf of sliced bread was sold. In 1958, the military was the first to begin using flat-screen TVs, and in 2021, you can now wear your sleeping bag. You might already have some fond camping memories of times when you’ve more or less managed to wear your current cocoon. But, imagine if your sleeping bag actually had arm and leg holes. That’s right, you need to get yourself one of the best wearable sleeping bags before your next camping trip.
Healthpraisedc.com

7 Ways To Get Better Sleep

Sleeping is the moment we recharge our bodies to be able to face whatever comes our way each day. According to the National Sleep Foundation, 60 percent of us wake up feeling out of sorts and sluggish at least a few times each week. With so much to think about in our personal and work lives, it can be a challenge to fully shut down and relax. If you’re among the groggy and grumpy when the alarm goes off each morning, take a look at the list below provided by newsone.com and Black Health Matters that will make climbing out of bed easier!
beachbodyondemand.com

The Best Pillows for Sleeping No Matter How You Sleep

Sleep is just as crucial for your overall health as what you eat and how you move. It can help with stress, anxiety, and recovery, and aids in your general self-care, so having a good pillow is crucial. Having the best pillow for sleeping — for however you sleep —...
Weight Losstopwirenews.com

Healthy and Amazing Benefits of Liquid Chlorophyll

You must have heard or read about the chlorophyll, didn’t you? We all have as it is a part of our school books and an essential science thing. We know that it plays a vital role in plants and helps them thrive. However, what you may not know is the liquid chlorophyll benefits human health.
HealthPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Destination Health: Uncovering the Benefits of Weighted Blankets

Editor’s note: Destination Health is produced in a partnership with Millennium Physician Group. The views expressed here and in all Destination Health articles are those of the author/MPG and do not necessarily reflect the views of Waterman Broadcasting or NBC2. Gravity blankets have been gaining in popularity recently, and the...
Beauty & FashionFashion Gone Rogue

Oolong Tea: Its Amazing Health & Beauty Benefits

Sourced from the leaves, stems, and sprouts of the shrub-like Camellia sinensis plant, which also makes up other varieties of green and black teas, oolong tea is partially fermented oxidized, yielding a robust taste and color. Its history can be traced to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in mainland China and reached Taiwan in the mid-1900s before other Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam, India, and Japan produced their own blends.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SPY

These Silk Sheets Are the Definition of Luxury — With Added Health Benefits

When searching for luxury sheets, silk is a popular choice, as its texture is ultra-soft and smooth. Unlike satin, silk isn’t excessively slippery or sweaty — instead, it actually whips moisture away. Made from the cocoons of silkworms which are separated into strands and woven into the fabric, silk is breathable with a lightweight composition, offering a slinky alternative to the crisp feeling of cotton weaves. One of the most sought-after kinds of silk is mulberry, due to its lavish sheen and comfortable feeling on skin. Other kinds include charmeuse, another common form, and muga, which has more of a coarse feel.
ApparelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

These Shorts Are More Comfortable Than Exercise Shorts

Scouting Report: These shorts manage to be both more comfortable than exercise shorts, and more stylish, making them a wardrobe staple worthy of wearing all summer long. Flint and Tinder, Huckberry’s in-house brand, makes the best mens shorts I’ve found, well, ever. They are cut like a chino, meaning they look as though someone took your favorite pair and lopped it off at the knee (and then did some really nice sewing). They are made of mostly cotton, with a little spandex thrown in to give them some stretch —and that stretch is my favorite part. They are essentially exercise shorts that look classy enough to wear anywhere and make you appear as though you are putting in the effort. But they are so comfortable, it’s kind of remarkable. Even though they are made from chino-like fabric, they are incredibly lightweight too, and I don’t feel myself getting bogged down on warmer and more humid days. In short, I didn’t know shorts could fit on my body in this way.
momtastic.com

The Best Neck Pillows

A solid night's sleep can seem like a luxury to a busy parent, and naps are often our best friend. Since we take those opportunities for rest wherever we can get them, our necks may not always get the proper support they need. To get the most out of those precious hours, we need the right pillow. That's why we've done the research to give you our favorite neck pillows below so you can wake up with less pain and more peace.
KidsBirmingham Star

How much sleep do you really need?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you'd like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Just like eating, drinking or breathing, sleep is an essential part of life. In fact, all animals do it - with some interesting variations. A...
ShoppingEssence

The Best Cooling Bed Sheets For Sweat-Free Summer Sleep

Ultra-soft, lightweight comfort all summer long. Warmer months are upon us, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to swap out your winter bedding for cooling options that prevent uncomfortably warm nights. According to The Sleep Foundation, “The best cooling sheets not only allow cool air to reach...
Home & GardenHartford Courant

The best mattress for an adjustable bed frame

If you are considering buying an adjustable bed or you already own one, you probably know about the benefits they offer your neck and spine. If you truly want to get the most out of your adjustable bed though, you need to buy the right kind of mattress for it.