Mayfest’s executive board seeks to transform Dillo Day, prioritizing diversity and inclusion
Although Dillo Day has featured artists of color, this diversity was not always reflected in the executive board of Mayfest Productions, director of booking Amirah Ford said. When the Medill junior first joined Mayfest during her freshman year, she said the organization made up of about 100 students only had around five Black members, and primarily consisted of White men in Greek life.dailynorthwestern.com