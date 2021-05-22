Mayfest’s executive board seeks to transform Dillo Day, prioritizing diversity and inclusion

FleishmanHillard recently announced the appointment of Adrianne C. Smith to chief diversity and inclusion officer, from WPP where she previously served as its first global director of inclusion and diversity. In her new role, she will advance FleishmanHillard’s global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy and continue its ambition to become the most inclusive agency in the world. Smith was the first executive director of the Howard University Center for Excellence in Advertising. Other previous roles include managing director of AdHere Network/Harlem TV-CIC, vice president of ad sales at the African Heritage Network and media buyer/planner for Leo Burnett.