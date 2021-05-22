newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

García’s homer in 10th gives Rangers 7-5 win over Astros

By SCHUYLER DIXON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeeuR_0a7iegxV00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The boos were loud from Texas fans getting their first chance to tell the Houston Astros what they think of their sign-stealing scandal, and overshadowed the big league debut of a hometown kid pitching for their rival.

Adolis García had them all screaming for joy in the end.

The 28-year-old Cuban rookie hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Rangers a 7-5 victory after the Astros rallied to spare rookie starter Tyler Ivey a loss in front of more family and friends than he could count.

García’s opposite-field shot to right came with two outs after the Astros had rallied with a three-run eighth and gone ahead in the top of the 10th on Texas third baseman Brock Holt’s second error of the game.

García’s homer was the team-leading 12th. And it marked the first game-ending home run in the history of year-old Globe Life Field, giving the Rangers just their second win in 11 games.

“Just trying to stick to the plan,” García said through a translator. “I’ve always been doing the same. Just kind of staying in the same routine and good things are happening.”

Slugger Joey Gallo kept the inning going with his third walk of the game, this one off Bryan Abreu (2-3) when the Houston right-hander was an out away from his first career save.

García drove a 1-0 fastball into the third row in right field, nodding toward his teammates in the dugout as he tossed the bat in their direction and headed toward first after finishing off his second five-RBI game of the season.

“That’s pretty much the recipe right now,” Gallo said. “Get on base for that guy. He’s as hot as they come right now.”

Jose Altuve, the target of the loudest boos in the first game with fans at the home of the Rangers after Houston played there last year when no fans were allowed during the pandemic-shortened regular season, extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a tying single in the eighth.

Carlos Correa sparked the rally after replacing Almedys Díaz, who had left hamstring tightness, in the fifth when the star shortstop was supposed to have the night off.

After giving the boos a boost when he was introduced before his first at-bat in the sixth, Correa connected for an RBI double in the eighth before another from Jason Castro, who had three hits and scored the tying run.

Ian Kennedy came on to face Altuve with two outs, and the Texas closer ended up with his first blown save of the season in 12 opportunities when the Houston star hit a liner to left center.

Correa was the automatic runner in the 10th and scored when Holt threw wide of second base on Altuve’s grounder with one out against left-hander Taylor Hearn (2-1).

“I felt like there were some things that didn’t go our way,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “At the end of the day, we had the best hitter on the planet up in the right spot and he came through again.”

The tough ending for Houston came after Ivey no longer had to worry about taking the loss across the street from where he watched the Rangers growing up at open-air Globe Life Park.

The 25-year-old’s debut was inside year-old Globe Life Field, the $1.2 billion retractable roof stadium with a view through the huge windows above left field of what’s now a football venue.

A lanky right-hander with a herky-jerky windup and high leg kick, Ivey retired the first seven Texas batters before Holt’s solo homer — his first for the Rangers — got Texas even at 1. Ivey’s first career strikeout ended the second of two perfect innings, prompting a fist-shaking celebration from his bearded and burly dad.

“I’m proud he got to see that,” Ivey said. “My parents, my family they made so many sacrifices along the way. To get to go out there close to home, for them to see that, is really special to me.”

García had a tiebreaking, two-run double in the fourth, and Nate Lowe added an RBI single in the fifth right after Ivey came out.

Ivey, who pitched at Texas A&M as a freshman before going to junior college and getting drafted by the Astros in the third round in 2017, allowed six hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

GIBSON SHARP AGAIN

Kyle Gibson ended up with his fourth consecutive no-decision, giving up one run in six innings to tie the Texas franchise record with his ninth consecutive start of at least six innings with three or fewer runs allowed.

All nine have come since the right-hander had the shortest opening day start in franchise history, getting one out while allowing five runs after being given a 5-0 lead.

NOT EVEN IN THE PLAYOFFS

García’s dramatic shot was the first game-ending homer in the regular season or postseason. Globe Life Field was the neutral-site home of an NL Division Series, then fans were allowed in for the only time last year when the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL Championship Series and the World Series.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (3-1, 2.70 ERA) pitched six scoreless innings but got a no-decision in Houston’s 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Sunday. He’s making his 100th career start.

Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-3, 5.93) has allowed six earned over his last 16 innings to get his ERA down from 7.39. Lyles outdueled Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in his most recent start, allowing a run in six innings in Texas’ 5-2 win.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
236K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Adolis García
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Homer
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Lance Mccullers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Yankees#Ap#The Houston Astros#Cuban#Texas A M#Globe Life Field#Nl Division Series#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Home Run#Rhp Lance Mccullers#The Game#Slugger Joey Gallo#Left Hander Taylor Hearn#Texas Fans#Left Field#Arlington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBFOX Sports

MLB Weekly Roundup: Tim Anderson is the King of Swag and our Six-Tool Player

I sure didn’t think I’d be writing this week’s weekly roundup and talking about Albert Pujols being a Los Angeles Dodger, but here we are. That’s right. The legendary Pujols, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, is staying in L.A. and joining the Dodgers. It’s a move that certainly shocked me and shocked a lot of people around the baseball world.
MLBWNMT AM 650

MLB roundup: Ohtani’s late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Prospect Report: May 15th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (7-2) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE) Hartman started for the Skeeters and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got the scoring started in the 3rd when they got a run on a double play and a 2 run HR from De Goti. De Goti added an RBI triple in the 5th and Stubbs added an RBI double in the 6th to make it 5-2. McKee tossed a scoreless inning in relief. Torres was next up and while he struck out 5, he allowed 5 hits and 4 runs in 2.1 innings as the Express took a 6-5 lead. The Skeeters put three on in the 9th, but Siri struck out with the bases loaded and Sugar Land lost 6-5.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Maldonado homers, Greinke goes 7 as Astros rout Rangers 10-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs to back seven solid innings from Zack Greinke, and the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Kyle Tucker and Myles Straw each had two hits and two RBIs for the...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Andre Scrubb: Allows two-run homer

Scrubb (leg) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Sunday's 6-2 win over Texas. He was charged with a blown save. The right-hander was unavailable Saturday after he tweaked something in his leg, but it was apparently a short-term issue. Scrubb wasn't very effective Sunday, as he gave up a game-tying two-run home run to David Dahl in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old reliever owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 7.2 innings after he began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
MLBexpressnews.com

Yuli Gurriel sparks four-run eighth as Astros complete sweep of Rangers

The Astros awaited this turnaround for more than a month. Ineffectiveness and a case of COVID-19 intervened early in their season, stalling the progress from a torrid start. Their lineup is now a lengthy list of nine hitters hellbent on exhausting starters and erupting against the pitchers who follow. Rest days for regulars offer little reprieve. Michael Brantley sat Saturday against the Rangers. Yordan Alvarez did not appear Sunday.
MLBlindyssports.com

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night’s start against the...
MLBFrankfort Times

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Smacks 10th homer

Tucker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Athletics. Tucker took Sean Manaea yard in the fourth inning to record his 10th home run of the season. After hitting five homers in his first 33 games, Tucker has now matched that total in his last nine contests. In that same nine-game span, he's hit .438/.513/1.000 with 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.
Houston, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Swept By Astros, Remain 'Confident' Amid Six-Game Skid

The Texas Rangers, and their fans, are ready to get the heck out of Houston. Last Sunday, the Rangers got back to .500 at 18-18. One week later, they suffered their fourth sweep of the season, losing the to Astros by a score of 6-2. Not only were the Rangers swept in four games by their in-state rivals, they went 0-6 on their road trip this week, dropping them to 18-24 on the season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz sitting Sunday for Astros

The Houston Astros did not list Aledmys Diaz as a starter for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz will sit Sunday's game out while Chas McCormick enters the lineup in left field and bats seventh. Diaz is projected to make 210 more plate appearances this season, with 8 home...
MLBchatsports.com

Five in a row! Astros beat Rangers 6-5 behind García, Correa, Tucker

It’s a good time to enjoy the Astros. For the fifth game in a row, they came out with the victory. On Saturday, Houston defeated the Rangers 6-5, holding off a comeback attempt by Texas in the late innings. A four-bagger from Kyle Tucker’s bat made the difference in Minute Maid Park.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Jose Urquidy placed on IL, Enoli Paredes activated

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 12: Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros reacts as he leaves the game in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on May 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) The Houston Astros get Enoli Paredes back,...
MLBLeader-Telegram

A week after Khris Davis predicted playoffs, Rangers’ losing streak reaches 6 games

HOUSTON — In the clubhouse after the Rangers lost 6-2 to the Astros on Sunday, manager Chris Woodward had a message to his team, which had just lost its sixth game in a row. One, he wanted them to stay positive. But secondly, he told them he wanted the loss to hurt. He wanted the team to care. Another winnable game had turned into another devastating loss.
MLBlindyssports.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will meet again at the Minute Maid Park for the finale of the four-game series. The Rangers were swept in their last series against the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers cut the lead 6-5 with four runs in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough to give them the game against the Astros. They lost the first three games of this series and now hold an 18-23 record placing them second to last in the NL West Division, six games behind the lead, Oakland Athletics.