Movies

Kurosawa's Classic 'Ran' Comes to Digital 4K This Summer

By Victor Medina
cinelinx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sweeping action epic from legendary director Akira Kurosawa (Rashomon, Seven Samurai) gets a stunning 4K transfer when Ran arrives on Digital July 6 from Lionsgate. The film stars Tatsuya Nakadai (Hara-Kiri, Kagemusha, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya), Akira Terao (After the Rain, Half a Confession, Letter from the Mountain), Jinpachi Nezu (Kagemusha, Farewell to the Land, Runin: Banished), and Daisuke Ryû (Kagemusha, Legend of the Devil, Metropolis). Nominated for four Academy Awards®, including Best Director, Ran will be available on Digital in 4K for the suggested retail price of $12.99.

