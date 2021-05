Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham is the latest artist to sit down and chat with Nile Rodgers on Deep Hidden Meaning Radio on Apple Music 1, due out May 8. “I’m really excited to have Lindsey Buckingham joining me on this month’s Deep Hidden Meaning show. He will be sharing some amazing backstories from the classic Fleetwood Mac songs that we all know and love,” Nile Rodgers tells American Songwriter. “Throughout our conversation, Lindsey also describes how the complex dynamics of the band were a breeding ground for their incredible songwriting which helped to inspire some of the most iconic lyrics of all time. Be sure to tune in for this great conversation!”