Life should be back to some kind of normality in the coming months, so it has me thinking, are you planning a summer vacation? In the States, we are lucky that there are so many different places that we can visit, whether we’re looking for a beach, a lake, mountains, or a city break. Staying in the country is something that many of us are likely to do this year, but how can you make the most of a summer vacation? Here are some things to think about that can help you to plan.