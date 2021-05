Not too many people, unfortunately, are able to understand their finances right off the bat, which can lead to serious money problems down the road. It starts with evaluating your situation thoroughly to devise a solid plan. Take a look at your income and how well it covers you each month. Don’t leave out any expenses so that you can ensure all your money is accurately accounted for. Once you understand how much you need to get by, you’ll be able to determine how much you want to save. To help you progress your skills here is how to manage your finances like a professional.