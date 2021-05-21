How to Combat the Rising Price of Groceries
Listen on: Apple - Stitcher - Spotify - Google Play - IHeart Radio - Castbox - Roku - TuneIn - RSS. Say: "Hey, Siri / Alexa. Play The SavingsAngel Show Podcast." Seems easy enough, right? However, it is entirely too easy to lose track of the individual costs of necessities like food items, toiletries, paper towels, and more. Take a day to go to a couple of different stores and compare pricing. Which store gives you the most bang for your buck overall? Don’t forget to look at the little details, like the cost per ounce of something. Is the bigger bottle priced better per ounce?savingsangel.com