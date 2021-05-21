How to Combat the Rising Price of Groceries

So, at the beginning of this pandemic, we saw people hoarding toilet paper. I had no idea why that was happening, and honestly, I still don't. It was so bad, that there had to be limits put on how many packages of toilet paper you could buy. I'm still wondering where these people stored all of that product. I mean, I buy it in bulk- one package at a time, and I hardly have room for that one package, let alone 5 or 6 of those giant packs.