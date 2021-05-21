newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Ways to Spice Up Spring In Your Home

savingsangel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith “spring forward” having just passed, it means that we’ve lost an hour of sleep and spring is about to start. While losing that hour isn't always exciting, spring sure is. It's time for warmer weather, the blooming of flowers and trees, spring cleaning, and Easter egg hunts. With the spirit of the season in mind, here are a few ways to spice up spring this month.

savingsangel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Trees#Spring Cleaning#Spring Garden#Happy Spring#Gardens#Garden Furniture#Patio Furniture#Space Weather#Home#Herbs#Suitable Pots#Shades#Warmer Weather#Things#Pastels#Outdoor Space#Time#Dust#Allergies#Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This DIY Trellis Is the Perfect Way to Add Wonderland Whimsy to Even the Tiniest Outdoor Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Lush greenery brings a welcoming, earthy feel to your home — both inside and out. And if you love seeing beautiful, trailing plants climbing up the side of brick houses, you’re in luck. One of the biggest trends in interior design is plants, and Marie came up with the perfect DIY hack for all the plant lovers out there.
Interior DesignSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 ways to add color to your home without paint

Let's face it: Most people don't enjoy painting their home. And if you ask your friends to help you, they won't exactly be eager to do so. So how can you bring a splash of color to your house without paint? Realtor.com has a few ideas. The website gathered nine methods for bringing color into your space. Best of all, these ideas don't involve covering your furniture in plastic and waiting hours for your walls to dry.
Interior Designnobleandstyle.com

5 Decorations to Brighten up Your Home

“Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.” – William Morris. We've all spent more time at home this year than ever before. There are things in our houses we've come to find that are neither beautiful nor useful. Updates are needed.
Charlotte, NCfinegardening.com

Spring in Lena’s Garden

Hello! My name is Lena White. I live in Charlotte, North Carolina. I’ve been gardening here for over 30 years. I’ve just recently retired from the practice of medicine, so now I have more time to spend doing what I love. This spring’s show of color has been really special!
Interior DesignRiverside Press Enterprise

Do This, Not That: Best Ways to Upgrade Your Home (And What Not To Do)

Want to increase your home’s value? Here are our top 5 house projects, inside and out, that will up your home’s value and increase your day-to-day enjoyment of living in it. What To Do. Kitchen Appliances (energy-efficient)One of the first home upgrades we think of when someone says “remodel” is...
Home & Gardencommunityq.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Flowers: From seed to bouquet

As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers." We here in Union County truly live by that! With our compliant climate, farmers are able to grow a tremendous variety of fresh cut flowers for our local community. Farmers work hard to grow these fresh cut stems year-round. It takes...
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningVindy.com

Place a quilt of flowers in your garden

Quilts keep you warm at night. Many quilts tell life stories. My grandmothers and mother were quilters. I did not inherit that skill but am the proud owner of several quilts, as are my children and grandchildren. One of the newest trends the past couple of years is taking the...
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Interior Designorangecoast.com

How to Set Up a Workspace in Your Home

With the stay-at-home order last year, many of us had to transition from going into an office every day to working from the kitchen table, couch, bed, or a mix of all three. Whether you’re looking to have an interior designer give insight or just want to set up a desk in a room, there are many ways to make the perfect work-from-home space.
Home & Gardensnntv.com

Home Ownership 101: Simple Ways To Prepare Your Home For Winter

Originally Posted On: Follow The Yellow Brick Home – Home Ownership 101: Simple Ways To Prepare Your Home For Winter – Follow The Yellow Brick Home. Hello dear friends! It’s hard to believe that next month winter officially begins, so that means a few more months of cold and possibly harsh or dangerous weather ahead. While I love the beauty of a big winter snow, there are some potential dangers to our homes during the winter months. With that in mind, I am sharing some ways to keep your home protected throughout winter.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
Gardeningpurewow.com

How to Get in on the Getaway Garden Trend (Even If You Don’t Have a Yard)

Just like sourdough-starting and tie-dying, it seemed like everyone got in on gardening at the start of the pandemic. And like those trends, people thought it would simmer down, once vaccinations rolled out and things started opening up. But the opposite has occurred. “Those early container gardens and vegetable gardens...
Interior DesignHello Magazine

9 genius ways to decorate your rental home on a budget

So you've secured an amazing rental property, but now you're unsure how to make it feel like home. From affordable buys to Instagrammable techniques, discover the genius ways to decorated your rented house without breaking the bank…. Check your terms. When you move into a rented place, you may presume...
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Interior Designhermannadvertisercourier.com

Ways to Use Brick and Stone to Enhance Your Home

(Family Features) Choosing the right materials is an essential step in planning a home remodel or renovation. Options like brick and stone can add style, comfort and beauty to homes. With a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes to choose from, there are options to suit practically any design...
Gardeningsisterswhat.com

How to Press Flowers in the Microwave and Make a Flower Mask

Learn how to press flowers in the microwave and make a flower mask. The dried flowers will look vibrant and takes minutes to dry. The flower mask is a great nature craft. This post may contain affiliate links. Thanks for supporting Sisters, What!. I have a new handicraft project for...